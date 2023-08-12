Transfer News: Chelsea To Launch New Bid For Caicedo, Romeo Lavia Set To Join Chelsea

Chelsea To Launch New Bid For Caicedo

Chelsea will launch a new bid very soon for Moises Caicedo; contacts are ongoing, and more will follow.

Liverpool have been informed at lunchtime by Moisés Caicedo about his clear preference: Chelsea. (Source: Fabrizio Romano)

Romeo La Set To Join Chelsea

Chelsea have reached an agreement with Southampton for Romeo La over a £50M fee. (Source: sacha tavolieri)

Barca Working On Neymar Return

Barcelona and Neymar are in talks for a possible return! The final decision is now in Xavi’s hands.

The Brazilian and PSG are negotiating a contract termination so he would sign on a free! Luis Enrique has given the green light to his departure. (Source: tw/Matte Moretto)

Union Berlin Open Talks For Gosens

Union Berlin have opened talks with Inter to sign Robin Gosens. Deal now advacing between all parties.

Inter want Carlos Augusto from Monza as priority target as new left back. (Source: Fabrizio Romano)

DONE DEALS

OFFICIAL: Youssef Chermiti has signed for Everton for around €18m, agreeing a four-year contract until the end of June 2027. (Source: Everton Football Club).

OFFICIAL: Eintracht Frankfurt have signed centre-back Nnamdi Collins from Borussia Dortmund for €1m. (Source: Eintracht Frankfurt)

