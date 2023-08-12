SPORT

Transfer News: Chelsea To Launch New Bid For Caicedo, Romeo Lavia Set To Join Chelsea

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 29 mins ago
0 325 1 minute read

Chelsea To Launch New Bid For Caicedo

Chelsea will launch a new bid very soon for Moises Caicedo; contacts are ongoing, and more will follow.

Liverpool have been informed at lunchtime by Moisés Caicedo about his clear preference: Chelsea. (Source: Fabrizio Romano)

Romeo La Set To Join Chelsea

Chelsea have reached an agreement with Southampton for Romeo La over a £50M fee. (Source: sacha tavolieri)

Barca Working On Neymar Return

Barcelona and Neymar are in talks for a possible return! The final decision is now in Xavi’s hands.

The Brazilian and PSG are negotiating a contract termination so he would sign on a free! Luis Enrique has given the green light to his departure. (Source: tw/Matte Moretto)

Union Berlin Open Talks For Gosens

Union Berlin have opened talks with Inter to sign Robin Gosens. Deal now advacing between all parties.

Inter want Carlos Augusto from Monza as priority target as new left back. (Source: Fabrizio Romano)

DONE DEALS

OFFICIAL: Youssef Chermiti has signed for Everton for around €18m, agreeing a four-year contract until the end of June 2027. (Source: Everton Football Club).

OFFICIAL: Eintracht Frankfurt have signed centre-back Nnamdi Collins from Borussia Dortmund for €1m. (Source: Eintracht Frankfurt)

Mr_Krabbs (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 29 mins ago
0 325 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Erling Haaland: Records Manchester City Striker Could Break As The New Season Begins

4 mins ago

EPL Table Ahead Of Saturday Games As Arsenal Face Nottingham Forest & Newcastle Face Aston Villa

17 mins ago

Video: Messi Scores In 5th Consecutive Game For Inter Miami

38 mins ago

Transfer News: Dembele Signs For PSG

52 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button