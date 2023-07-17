Transfer News: Chelsea To Improve Deal For Caicedo, Man Utd Interested In Simons

Man Utd Interested In Simons

According to L’Equipe, Manchester United have emerged as serious contenders to sign Xavi Simons on loan from PSG. United will have to face competition from Leipzig.

Chelsea To Improve Deal For Caicedo

Chelsea will this week make an improved £70million-plus offer for Caicedo. The 21-year-old has already agreed personal terms at Stamford Bridge and hopes the next bid will convince Brighton to accept his dream move.

Chelsea have previously seen a £60m bid rejected and there is concern Brighton will also dismiss this improved offer after turning down a similar sum from Arsenal during the January transfer window.

Mahrez request to speak with Man City

Riyad Mahrez have requested to speak to Manchester City after discussing contract details with Al Ahli. Talks will take place between Mahrez’s camp and Man City and are still waiting for Al Ahli bid.

Rashford set to extend at Man Utd

Man Utd reach agreement in principle with Marcus Rashford over new 5 year contract. The Deal is until 2028 and are in final stages of negotiation and is set to be signed after 25yo rejected more lucrative offers from England & abroad to stay at Manchester United

