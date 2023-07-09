Transfer News: Chelsea to hold firm Caicedo deal, Diani confirms PSG departure

Chelsea to hold Caicedo deal firm

According to The Guardian, Chelsea intend to hold firm during negotiations over Caicedo and they are hoping to strike a deal for £80million.

The report suggests Brighton are demanding a minimum of £100million for the Ecuador international, who has emerged as Pochettino’s top target as he looks to improve his options in the heart of the Blues’ midfield.

Diani confirms PSG departure

France winger Kadidiatou Diani has confirmed she is leaving PSG this summer.

The 2022 Ballon d’Or nominee wrote on social media: “It is with deep emotion that I announce today my departure from Paris Saint-Germain.

This decision, although difficult to accept, marks the end of an era after six years.

“During my time at Paris Saint-Germain, I showed dedication and loyalty, constantly pushing my limits.

Federico Chiesa agent ‘travels to England amid Liverpool, Chelsea links’

The agent of Federico Chiesa has reportedly travelled to England for transfer talks, amid interest in the Juventus player from Liverpool, Chelsea and Newcastle United.

Despite an injury-riddled campaign for the Old Lady, the attacker managed to make 21 Serie A appearances as his side finished seventh, scoring two goals and providing five assists.

A knee injury has plagued the Italian’s game time over the past year, with Chiesa often making cameos off the bench before being quickly replaced due to the pain.

Chelsea reject €30m offer from Inter for flop Romelu Lukaku amid renewed interest from Al-Hilal and Juventus

Chelsea rejected Inter’s offer to sign Romelu Lukaku permanently for €30m amid growing interest from Saudi Arabia for the Belgian.

Inter, who signed Lukaku on loan from Chelsea last season, submitted a bid worth €30m (£25.6m/$33m) to sign the Belgian striker permanently which the Premier League side reportedly rejected.

And now Lukaku is considering making a move to Saudi Arabia with Al-Hilal interested in signing him, according to Jacob Steinberg.

Lukaku still has three years left in his existing contract with the Blues but it is unlikely that he will continue at Stamford.

He is due to re-unite with his Chelsea teammate for pre-season training but new Blues boss Mauricio Pochettino recently hinted that Lukaku could be on his way out of the club.

DE GEA LEAVE MAN UTD AFTER 12 YEARS

It looks like David de Gea’s time at Manchester United is over, with Fabrizio Romano reporting the Spaniard leave the club.

Speculation had been rife for some time over De Gea’s future after a string of poor performances last season, but it was expected he would extend his stay. However, with United stepping up their pursuit of Andre Onana, it appears the 32-year-old has decided now is the time to move on.

Done Deals

Shaun Derry joins Roy Hodgson’s coaching staff

Crystal Palace are pleased to confirm that Shaun Derry has joined Roy Hodgson’s staff alongside Paddy McCarthy, Ray Lewington and Dean Kiely.

Archie Mair joins Gateshead on season-long loan

An opportunity to be a first-choice goalkeeper was the driving force behind Archie Mair’s loan move to National League side Gateshead.

