Transfer News: Chelsea To Continue Negotiations For Lukaku, Fulham Close To Castagne Move

Chelsea To Continue Negotiations For Lukaku

According to Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea owners went to Strasbourg game today as they would continue the negotiations with AS Roma for Lukaku tonight. Fabrizio Romano reports that AS Roma feel that they can reach an agreement with all parties involved within next hours as they are keen on securing the top striker.

Fulham Close To Castagne Move

According to report from Fabrizio Romano, Premier League side Fulham are getting closer to reaching an agreement with Championship side Leicester City for Timothy Castagne. Reports states that talks are underway as Fulham are keen on signing the top player.

Update On Mattéo Guendouzi Potential Transfer To Lazio

According to Fabrizio Romano, Olympique Marseille will include a 10% sell on clause in the agreement with Serie A side Lazio for top midfield player Mattéo Guendouzi.

Reports states that a €13m plus €5m add-ons package has been agreed on today.

