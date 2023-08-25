Transfer News: Chelsea to complete Petrovic deal today, Chelsea announces loan departure of Santos.

Chelsea going to complete Petrovic deal.

Fabrizio Romano revealed that Chelsea are going to complete Petrovic deal today. The Serbian goalkeeper is going to sign all documents in the next hours as a Chelsea player in order to finalize his move from New England Revolution. Petrovic will sign a 7 year deal with the Blues until June 2030. Chelsea want to unveil the goalkeeper before their match against Luton Town today.

Chelsea announces loan departure of Santos.

Chelsea FC Club announced the loan departure of their midfielder, Santos to Nottingham Forest. The Brazilian midfielder was keen on joining Nottingham as he could have enough playing time and develop his skills better.

Andre ter Stegen extends contract with Barcelona.

Fabrizio Romano revealed that Andre ter Stegen have extended his contract with Spanish Club, Barcelona until 2028. The German goalkeeper want to remain in Barcelona for atleast five more years. A release clause of €500m have been set for Ter Stegen.

