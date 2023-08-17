Transfer News: Chelsea to complete Lavia, Olise &Deivid deals, United planning late move for Amrabat

Chelsea to complete La, Olise and Washington deals

Chelsea remain the busiest club in the transfer market by far just at the moment. British record £115m deal for Moises Caicedo now firmly in the bag, they are set to follow up that major signing with a TRIPLE deal over the coming days. Romeo La underwent a medical at Cobham yesterday after an initial £53m fee – potentially rising to £58m with add-ons – was agreed with Southampton for the Belgian midfielder on Tuesday night. The same is also true of young Brazilian striker Deivid Washington, who is set to join from Santos in a deal worth £17m, with Chelsea set to decide whether or not he will be loaned straight out to partner club Strasbourg in France. The Blues are also set to sign Michael Olise after triggering his £35m release clause, insisting their approach for the winger has been entirely above board amid reports that Crystal Palace are unhappy about their conduct over the deal. Olise will also need to pass a medical of course and is currently sidelined with a hamstring tear.

Man Utd planning late move to agree deal for Amrabat

Manchester United could wait until the last few days of the transfer window to sign Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat, according to La Nazione journalist Riccardo Galli. The Morocco international has been linked with a move to Old Trafford for several weeks, but United are yet to make an official approach for his services to Fiorentina. The Serie A outfit currently value him at €30 million, and speaking to Radio Bruno’s Pentasport, Galli believes United could make an offer close to the transfer deadline.

Arsenal: Gunners eyeing Kyle Walker-Peters

Arsenal are now considering a move for Kyle Walker-Peters and a whole host of other right-backs as a replacement for Jurrien Timber, who is set to spend some time on the sidelines… As such, Arteta may be forced to bring in a replacement during the final two weeks of the summer transfer window, and The Express have now outlined a number of potential options. Joao Cancelo could be targeted, but Manchester City may be unwilling to negotiate with a direct rival, so Arsenal could instead consider some low-cost alternatives, including Leicester City’s Timothy Castagne, who is also wanted by Fulham and Juventus. Walker-Peters is also name-checked as a potential target for the Gunners, having previously been tracked by the club’s scouts, and he could be available for a cut-price fee, following Southampton’s relegation from the top flight.

