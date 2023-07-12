Transfer News: Chelsea Tells 3 Players To Stay Away From Training Till Monday, PSG Signs Ndour

Chelsea Tells 3 Players To Stay Away From Training Till Monday

According to Daily Mail Skysports, Premier league giants Chelsea have told 3 want away star players including Romelu Lukaku, Hakim Ziyech and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to stay away from training until next Monday over the uncertainty of their future at the club. By Monday the first-team squad will have left for their tour of the United States

PSG Signs Ndour

According to The Mirror, Cher Ndour’s transfer from Benfica to Paris Saint-Germain has been announced.

The 18-year-old midfielder has agreed to a five-year contract with the organization.

Ndor made his debut for Benfica’s reserve squad in Liga Portugal 2, making history as the club’s youngest-ever player at the age of 16 years and 279 days.

He debuted with the first team in a match against Vitoria de Guimaraes in March.

Balogun Joins Rangers

According to Skysports, Nigeria defender Leon Balogun has returned to Rangers.

Balogun left Rangers last summer after his contract was not renewed, having won the Scottish Premiership and Scottish Cup during his two seasons in Glasgow. Balogun had made no secret of his desire to stay at Rangers.

After leaving Loftus Road, the Nigerian international signed with QPR. However, despite training with the team this summer, he sent a parting message this morning as he confirmed his return to Rangers.

