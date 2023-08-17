Transfer News: Chelsea Switch Focus To £45m transfer Target ‘Johnson’ After Olise Failed Move

Chelsea Switch Focus To £45m transfer Target ‘Johnson’ After Olise Failed Move

According to The Mirror, Pochettino’s side Chelsea have been forced to abandon their transfer move for Crystal Palace star player Michael Olise after he signed a new contract with his club. Reports states that Chelsea boss Todd Boehly already appears to have a new transfer target in mind as Chelsea have quickly moved on to Nottingham Forest star player Brennan Johnson.

According to The Mirror, Chelsea were chasing Crystal Palace ’s attacker and were hopeful of securing his signature after activating his £35m release clause which was in his initial Crystal Palace contract. With Olise signing a new deal, the Chelsea potential move have all gone down the drain.

Following Olise’s transfer saga, Crystal Palace manager in a statement said: “It’s the best possible news we could have. I had been concerned – it’s always concerning when a club of Chelsea’s stature take interest in a player, and people will suggest that a move to them might be the best bet.

“I had always hoped that wouldn’t be the case and that Michael would realise that at such a young age his future here is very bright, and we can help him move very quickly on to another level.

Following the end of Chelsea pursuit of Olise, they have now turned their attention to Nottingham Forest attacker Johnson according to The Guardian. The Blues have opened talks to sign the attacker as Nottingham Forest values him at around a fee of £45m.

ThousandWords (

)