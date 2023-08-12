Transfer News: Chelsea submit £115m Bid For Caicedo, Juventus Threaten To Hijack Utd Target Amrabat

Chelsea submit £115m bid for Moises Caicedo

Both Chelsea and Liverpool have been active in the transfer market and they have both signed key players ahead of their opening clash in the Stamford bridge this weekend.

Moises Caicedo has been a wanted player by both Chelsea and Liverpool. Reports claimed that Liverpool agreed with Brighton over Caicedo’s transfer but Caicedo does not want a move to Liverpool. Chelsea saw their four opening bids rejected by Brighton and that handed Liverpool huge boost.

But now, Chelsea have submitted a bid worth £110m to Brighton and Chelsea are confident to get Caicedo’s deal done today, according to GOAL.

Juventus ‘threaten to hijack’ Amrabat deal

United have been linked with a move for Fiorentina’s Sofyan Amrabat this summer. But they could be disappointed in their chase for the Morocco international as Italian giants Juventus could swoop to hijack the deal. The Daily Mail claims that Juve have their eye on Amrabat to fill the void left by Swiss midfielder Denis Zakaria, who has moved to Monaco.

Manchester United eye summer move for Rangers keeper Robby McCrorie

Manchester United have made an initial approach with a view to signing Rangers keeper Robby McCrorie this summer, according to 90min.

McCrorie has informed boss Michael Beale of his wish to leave Ibrox following the arrival of former Red Devils shot-stopper Jack Butland and his appointment as number one this term. And the 25-year-old could now head in the opposite direction to Butland after United opened dialogue with McCrorie’s camp in recent days. It is understood that Hull City and Polish champions Raków Częstochowa have also expressed an interest in McCrorie after Rangers put a £1million price tag on his head.

Kane bids Spurs farewell

Harry Kane has shared a video message saying goodbye to Tottenham, as Bayern Munich prepare to announce his arrival.

“Hi everyone, I wanted to be the first to tell you Tottenham fans that I will be leaving the club today,” he said. “Obviously a lot of emotions going through me right now, sad to be leaving the club I’ve spent nearly 20 years of my life at from an 11-year-old boy to a 30-year-old man.”

Barca confirm Dembele agreement

Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain have reached an agreement on Ousmane Dembele’s move to the Parc des Princes, according to the Mirror.

The French international will join for €50.4m (£43.5m), with reports on the continent suggesting he will sign a deal until 2028.

Dembele joined Barcelona from Borussia Dortmund in 2017, playing 185 times in an injury-plagued spell with the club.

