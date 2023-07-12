SPORT

Transfer News: Chelsea still pushing to sell Aubameyang, Man Utd to submit new bid for Onana soon.

Chelsea still pushing to sell Aubameyang.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea are still pushing to sell Aubameyang to Saudi Arabian clubs. The deal is not yet advanced but Chelsea are working to get the deal pull through in order to make the off loading of Aubameyang successful.

Man Utd to submit new bid for Onana soon.

Man Utd are going to submit a new bid for Onana soon in order to agree a fee with Inter Milan to get the deal done. Wednesday and Thursday remain important days to finalize negotiations and discuss add-ons structure. Andre Onana is keen on joining the Club as he will like to reunite with his former coach, Erik Ten Hag.

Datro Fofana completes loan move.

Datro Fofana have completed his loan move to German Club, Union Berlin until the end of the season. There is no buy option clause included in the deal between both clubs.

