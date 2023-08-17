Transfer News: Chelsea still keen on signing Toney; Man Utd ‘set date for Mason Greenwood return’

Chelsea still keen on signing Toney

Chelsea are still interested in taking Brentford striker Ivan Toney to the club despite his current betting ban. The English forward is likely to be back in competitive action come the end of January and was a major target for the Blues prior to his charges. Brentford reportedly want over £60million for him but may be backed into a corner due to his contract situation.

SOURCE: Football London

Sheyi Ojo: Cardiff winger moves to Belgian club KV Kortrijk on loan Cardiff City winger Sheyi Ojo has joined Belgian club KV Kortrijk on a season-long loan. The former Liverpool player did not feature in Erol Bulut’s squad for either of Cardiff’s two Championship games so far. The 26-year-old was a late substitute in Cardiff’s Carabao Cup win over Colchester United.

Liverpool to launch bid for Man Utd target Amrabat

Liverpool have entered the race to sign Sofyan Amrabat from Fiorentina and are hoping to beat Manchester United to the midfielder’s signature, according to GOAL.

The Reds are ready to battle their arch rivals for the signature of Amrabat. The Morocco midfielder has not featured for Fiorentina in pre-season amid increased interest from other clubs, in particular United. However, according to a report by Dutch newspaper AD Sportwereld Liverpool are now keen on signing the 26-year-old

Liverpool urgently need to sign new midfielders after selling Fabinho and Jordan Henderson to Saudi Pro League sides Al-Ittihad and Al-Ettifaq respectively. And the Reds have recently lost out on two of their main targets after Chelsea signed Moises Caicedo and Romeo La from under their noses.

Man Utd ‘set date for Mason Greenwood return’

Manchester United have reportedly decided that Mason Greenwood will return to the team next week. According to The Sun, Greenwood will be reintegrated into United’s squad after the Women’s World Cup final with an announcement reportedly set for Tuesday. It’s not confirmed whether Greenwood will go straight into Erik ten Hag’s first-team or whether he will be loaned out. But a third option could be for Greenwood to spend time with the under-23 squad to help him reintegrate into the club again.

Arsenal: Gunners eyeing Kyle Walker-Peters

Arsenal are now considering a move for Kyle Walker-Peters and a whole host of other right-backs as a replacement for Jurrien Timber, who is set to spend some time on the sidelines… As such, Arteta may be forced to bring in a replacement during the final two weeks of the summer transfer window, and The Express have now outlined a number of potential options. Joao Cancelo could be targeted, but Manchester City may be unwilling to negotiate with a direct rival, so Arsenal could instead consider some low-cost alternatives, including Leicester City’s Timothy Castagne, who is also wanted by Fulham and Juventus. Walker-Peters is also name-checked as a potential target for the Gunners, having previously been tracked by the club’s scouts, and he could be available for a cut-price fee, following Southampton’s relegation from the top flight.

