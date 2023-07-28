SPORT

Transfer News: Chelsea still in Kudus discussions with Ajax, Bayern and Spurs reschedule Kane talks

Chelsea still in Kudus discussions with Ajax

Dialogue remains open between Chelsea and Ajax over the potential signing of attacking midfielder Mohammed Kudus, according to Sky Sports. Manchester United also see Kudus as a strong option if a deal for Rasmus Hojlund fails to complete.

Ajax sporting director Sven Mislintat, the former head of recruitment at Arsenal, says he’s not expecting an offer for Kudus any time soon but has warned the asking price will go up the later in the window it gets.

Bayern and Spurs reschedule Kane talks

A meeting originally scheduled for Friday between representatives of Tottenham and Bayern Munich to discuss the possible transfer of England captain Harry Kane has been rescheduled, Sky Sports confirms. It is now likely to be next week instead – there is no change in the situation.

Kane is open to speaking formally to Bayern should the clubs agree a fee, but he will get on with things should that not happen.

Everton target Toure having Atalanta medical

Almeria forward El Bilal Toure is having a medical with Atalanta after the clubs agreed a £26.5m deal. Everton were close to signing him and had staff on standby to do a medical. However, Toure’s desire to play in Serie A proved decisive.

Toure’s move could accelerate Ramsus Hojlund’s departure from Atalanta with Manchester United working on a compromise on the fee.

