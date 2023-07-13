Transfer News: Chelsea Speak To Rayan Cherki’s Agents, Chelsea Still Pushing To Sell Aubameyang

Here are some of the latest transfer news making the rounds in Europe at the moment…

Chelsea Speak To Rayan Cherki’s Agents.

Chelsea have stepped up their interest in Rayan Cherki as talks with the 19 year old’s agents and representatives have now taken place. Lyon determined not to lose him but have not said he isn’t for sale.

Chelsea still pushing to sell Aubameyang.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea are still pushing to sell Aubameyang to Saudi Arabian clubs. The deal is not yet advanced but Chelsea are working to get the deal pull through in order to make the off loading of Aubameyang successful.

PSG ready Kane bid

RMC Sport reports that PSG have made Harry Kane their ideal target and are ready to offer up €100m. Should they fail in their pursuit they’ve identified Dusan Vlahović as an alternative.

Sean Clare: Wigan Athletic sign ex-Charlton Athletic defender on three-year deal

Wigan Athletic have signed defender Sean Clare on a three-year deal following his release by fellow League One side Charlton Athletic. The 26-year-old came through the Addicks’ youth setup but went on to join Sheffield Wednesday in 2016. He went on to have spells with Hearts, Oxford United and Burton before re-joining Charlton in 2021.

Taremi agent visits Old Trafford

The agent of Porto striker Mehdi Taremi has posted an image of him visiting Old Trafford this afternoon. The Iran international striker has been linked to Manchester United this summer and is now into the final 12 months of his contract in Portugal, so could be available on a cut-price deal.

