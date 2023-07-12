Transfer News: Chelsea Speak To Rayan Cherki’s Agents, Chelsea Start Vlahovic Talks With Juventus

Here are some of the latest transfer news making the rounds in Europe at the moment…

Chelsea Speak To Rayan Cherki’s Agents.

Chelsea have stepped up their interest in Rayan Cherki as talks with the 19 year old’s agents and representatives have now taken place. Lyon determined not to lose him but have not said he isn’t for sale.

Source: Foot Mercato

Chelsea Start Vlahovic Talks With Juventus.

Chelsea are serious about Dusan Vlahovic with Giuntoli set to arrive London this week for more talks with the Blues. Juventus will ask for not less than €60m – €70m plus bonuses, with the possibility of inserting Casadei as counterpart or simply on loan.

{source: Gazzetta dello Sport}

Rodrigo To Join Qatari Side Al-Rayyan.

Rodrigo is set to join Qatari side Al-Rayyan from Leeds. He is currently undergoing his medical and will sign his contract this afternoon.

(Source: @FabrizioRomano)

