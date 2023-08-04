Transfer news: Chelsea signs new center-back, £40m Axel Diasi from Monaco; Blues keen for Paredes

Chelsea signs new center-back, £40m Axel Diasi from Monaco

Chelsea complete £40m signing of defender Axel Disasi from Monaco on a six-year contract.

The club statement:

Chelsea is pleased to confirm the signing of France international Axel Disasi from Monaco.

The center-back has agreed on a six-year contract at Stamford Bridge and arrives with a wealth of top-level experience. Disasi has made 130 appearances in Ligue 1, been capped four times by France, and was part of his country’s squad for last year’s World Cup in Qatar.

Co-sporting directors Laurence Stewart and Paul Winstanley said: ‘Axel has showcased his quality over several seasons in France and that has deservedly led to recognition on the international stage.

‘He is ready to take the next step in his career and we are delighted that will be with Chelsea. We welcome him to the club and look forward to him joining up with Mauricio Pochettino and his new teammates in the days ahead.’

Chelsea keen for Leandro Paredes

Chelsea ‘are interested’ in signing Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Leandro Paredes, according to reports.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side has been looking to strengthen their options in the middle of the field and had an £80million bid for Brighton’s Moises Caicedo rejected earlier this week.

And according to the Evening Standard, the Blues are now ‘considering alternative options’ with Brighton ‘unwilling to lower their asking price for the Ecuadorian.’

The outlet claims that Pochettino’s side has been ‘becoming frustrated by a lack of progress in their move for Caicedo’ and adds that they are now eyeing up a move for Paredes.

The 29-year-old, who spent last season on loan at Juventus, is currently in the final year of his contract at the Parc des Princes and the Evening Standard claim ‘is available at a reasonable price’.

Paredes notably fell out with Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri last year, with the pair engaging in a heated argument after he was ‘left out of a game against Inter Milan’

Man United set to end £30m Sofyan Amrabat deal

Manchester United is reportedly moving closer toward the signing of Moroccan midfielder Sofyan Amrabat with ‘secret contact’ having been made between the Red Devils and Fiorentina.

Amrabat caught eyes with his impressive performances as Morocco surged to the Qatar World Cup semi-finals in December.

He is now United’s top target after they wrapped up the £72million signing of Rasmus Hojlund.

And Italian journalist Alfredo Pedulla claims a deal could be done soon now Fiorentina has all but completed the sale of Gaetano Castrovilli to Bournemouth.

Pedulla tweeted: After the sale of Castrovilli, it will soon be the turn of Amrabat.

‘As already mentioned, there have been SECRET contacts between Fiorentina and MUFC through intermediaries.’

United were keen to sign him in January but his Serie A employers were hesitant to let him go.

Amrabat has been on the books at Fiorentina for four years and played 15 times in Europe as the club reached the Europa Conference League final.

The Red Devils are yet to lodge an opening offer for the £30m-rated midfielder and will need to move on a few players first.

Donny van de Beek, Fred, and Brandon Williams have all been deemed surplus to requirements and are attracting interest from other clubs.

United recently opened talks with Real Sociedad over the possible sale of Van de Beek while they are expecting an improved offer from Galatasaray for Fred after turning down an undisclosed bid from the Turkish side last month.

