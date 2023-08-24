Transfer News: Chelsea sign Deivid Washington; Arsenal eyeing late move to sign Torino star Perr Schuurs

Chelsea sign Deivid

Chelsea have completed the signing of Brazilian forward Deivid Washington from Santos for a fee in the region of 20m euros (£17.2m). Washington, 18, has signed a seven-year contract at Stamford Bridge with the option of a further year. He is Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino’s ninth signing of the summer transfer window.

SOURCE: Daily Express

Arsenal eyeing late move for Perr Schuurs

Arsenal appear to be eyeing up a late move for Torino defender Perr Schuurs, however, the Gunners aren’t the only Premier League side keen on the player. Football London relayed the latest news on Schuurs and a possible move to England in the last 48 hours, with top-flight rivals Tottenham and Liverpool also seemingly keen on the defender, who appears to be valued at £35m.

SOURCE: Football London

Doku joins Man City

Man City have completed the £55m signing of Jeremy Doku from Manchester City. Doku joins on a long-term contract and could replace Riyad Mahrez. Wolves have also rejected a £47m bid from City for Matheus Nunes. City have also today confirmed the departure of Aymeric Laporte to Al Nassr.

SOURCE: Daily Express

