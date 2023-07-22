Transfer News: Chelsea show interest in Mbappe, Bailly in Saudi talks

Chelsea show interest in Mbappe

With Kylian Mbappe set to leave Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea and Al Hilal have reportedly shown interest in signing the French star, according to journalist Fabrice Hawkins. Chelsea are considering the feasibility to sign the player while Al Hilal are reportedly ready to offer €400m to the player and €200m as transfer fee to PSG.

Bailly in Saudi talks

Eric Bailly is reportedly in talks to follow the exodus to the Saudi Pro League.

The defender spent last season on loan at Marseille but the Ligue 1 club decided against signing him permanently.

Bailly is not part of Erik ten Hag’s plans for the upcoming campaign and has been advised to find a new club.

And Goal France reports that he is in discussions over a move to Al-Nassr, the team Cristiano Ronaldo plays for.

Inter legend takes aim at Romelu Lukaku

Former Inter Milan and Juventus striker Alessandro Altobetti has slammed Romelu Lukaku.

He told Tuttosport: “He cheated on Inter all by himself.

“He risks not going anywhere. He certainly won’t return to the Nerazzurri, who knows if Juventus will really decide to take him on in the end.”

Latest reports out of Italy suggest Juve are wavering over bidding for Lukaku, with Dusan Vlahovic needing to be sold first.

Man Utd agree Elanga deal with Forest

Anthony Elanga is set to undergo a medical at Nottingham Forest ahead of a £15m switch from Manchester United. Elanga has been a fringe player at Old Trafford since the appointment of Erik ten Hag and that would be expected to continue next season. The Swede has rejected a move to Everton in favour of joining Forest. He will have his medical in the East Midlands this weekend.

SkillsB (

)