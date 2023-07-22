Transfer News: Chelsea show interest in Kylian Mbappe; Manchester United want Kolo Muani

Chelsea, Al-Hilal show interest in Mbappe

With Kylian Mbappe set to leave Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea and Al Hilal have reportedly shown interest in signing the French star, according to journalist Fabrice Hawkins.

Chelsea are considering the feasibility to sign the player while Al Hilal are reportedly ready to offer €400m to the player and €200m as transfer fee to PSG.

Man Utd want Kolo Muani

Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing Eintracht Frankfurt forward Randal Kolo Muani, according to Football Insider. The Bundesliga side are reportedly asking for a fee of £80 million for the French forward and it will be interesting to see if the Red Devils are willing to match their demand.

Chelsea given 10-day deadline to sign Dybala for £10m

Chelsea have just 10 days to snap up Paulo Dybala at a bargain price, it is claimed. Mauricio Pochettino has long been linked with the fellow Argentine. He was a target for Tottenham during Pochettino’s spell in North London. Reports have insisted that Chelsea can get Dybala for a little over £10m due to a foreign-club release clause in the player’s Roma contract. However, Corriere dello Sport have shed new light on the clause, reporting that it can only be activated before the start of August.

PSG to rival Man Utd for Rasmus Hojlund

Kylian Mbappe’s exit will launch the transfer market into a striker merry-go-round. Gazzetta dello Sport say PSG will target Rasmus Hojlund of Atalanta if the Frenchman leaves, with a price tag of £82m on his head. Manchester United are in talks to sign the Dane but could then move onto Juventus’ Dusan Vlahovic should they miss out on Hojlund.

