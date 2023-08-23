Transfer News: Chelsea shifts Petrovic medical tests, Bernardo signs 3 year contract with Man City.

Chelsea shifts Petrovic medical tests.

Fabrizio Romano revealed that Chelsea have shifted the medical tests for Petrovic from today to Thursday and Friday. The reason for the shifting is due to delay in VISA application. The Serbian goalkeeper will soon be announced as a new Chelsea player after medical tests are finalized. There are no issues in the deal as a fee of €16m has been agreed between Chelsea and New England Revolution.

Bernardo signs 3 year contract with Man City.

Fabrizio Romano revealed that Bernardo have signed a 3 year contract with Manchester City to keep him at the Etihad until 2026. The midfielder was wanted by PSG and Barcelona but chose to remain in Manchester City.

Man City confirms departure of Maximo Perrone.

Manchester City have confirmed the loan departure of Maximo Perrone to Laliga Club, Las Palmas. The young midfielder will return to Manchester City next year as no buy option clause was inserted in the deal.

