Transfer News: Chelsea set to submit take it or leave it bid for Caicedo, Bayern continue Kane talks

Chelsea set to submit take it or leave it bid for Caicedo

As reported by Rudy Galetti, Chelsea are gearing up to submit a fresh and definitive offer for Moises Caicedo, hinting that this could be their final bid. Negotiations between the Blues and Brighton are still ongoing over a move for the 21-year-old yet an agreeable fee remains elusive. Despite making four bids, including one worth approximately £80m, Chelsea have faced consistent rejection.

The situation stems from recent indications that Brighton is steadfastly seeking £100m, prompting Rudy Galetti to highlight Chelsea’s forthcoming proposal as a “take it or leave it” proposition. The impending offer is expected to align closely with Brighton’s desired figure, incorporating add-ons. The London club remains optimistic about the feasibility of sealing the deal.

Bayern continue Kane talks

Negotiations between Bayern Munich and Tottenham are ongoing despite the latest and ‘final’ offer for Harry Kane being rejected, Sky Sports understands.

Tottenham tested Bayern’s resolve after the German champions made it clear it was their final offer. Sky Sports has been told neither side has walked away completely from the negotiations.

Mourinho denies row with Roma bosses over transfer business

AS Roma manager Jose Mourinho has denied a breakdown in his relationship with the Italian club’s hierarchy over their failure to sign a striker as cover for the injured Tammy Abraham ahead of the new season.

Mourinho appeared to send a message to the club by posting an image of himself and his staff embracing an invisible man on Instagram at the end of Roma’s pre-season training camp in Portugal a week ago.

“There was no provocation, that wasn’t the intention,” the 60-year-old told Italian newspaper Corriere dello Sport. “Everything is not okay, but… I get angry for an hour and then I’m back to being positive about things.

“Regarding the imaginary striker, I can tell you that even if (Kylian) Mbappe arrives next week, it would still be late.”

“After Tammy’s injury we are in a situation that no coach in the world would like to be in. It is impossible for me to say that I am happy. But to say that I am in open war with the club… is very wrong,” Mourinho said.

“Tammy was injured on June 5, we are talking about 63, 64 days (ago). For me there is a name, there is one, because I am usually very objective and pragmatic, but it is not possible to get him. This is what I was told.”

