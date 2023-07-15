Transfer News: Chelsea set to let Romelu Lukaku go; Rasmus Hojlund wants to join Man United

Chelsea set to let Romelu Lukaku go

Romelu Lukaku could once again be an Inter Milan player by Monday. Reports in Italy say the funds raised from Andre Onana’s move to Manchester United will allow the Nerazzurri to snap up Lukaku. Talks in Chelsea have led to a likely breakthrough in the region of £30m.

Rasmus Hojlund wants to join Man United

Rasmus Hojlund is open to joining Man Utd, but there’s still plenty of ground to cover for the Red Devils before they manage to bring the £85m-rated star to Old Trafford. The 20-year-old’s talent has attracted interest from United, who are in search of a new goal-scorer to lead their line. Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain are also in the market for a forward and could reportedly ‘come into the reckoning’. However, as far as the player’s will is concerned, the 20-time English champions are favourites. As per The Athletic, Hojlund is keen to move to United. Earlier this year the youngster admitted he followed Cristiano Ronaldo at Old Trafford.

West Ham find Rice replacement

With Declan Rice edging towards being confirmed as an Arsenal player, it appears that his current employers West Ham have identified his replacement. According to The Athletic, the Hammers have contacted Ajax regarding a deal for Edson Alvarez, with the Eredevisie side looking for between £35million and £45million. Borussia Dortmund have also been linked with a move for the Argentine this summer.

