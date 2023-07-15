Transfer News: Chelsea Set To Let Lukaku Leave, PSG Place Ekitike On Transfer List

Chelsea Set To Let Lukaku Leave

According to Evening Standard, by Monday, Romelu Lukaku may be back playing for Inter Milan.

According to Italian reports, the Nerazzurri will be able to sign Lukaku with the money gained by the sale of Andre Onana to Manchester United.

A potential breakthrough of around £30 million has resulted from discussions in Chelsea.

(Source: Evening Standard)

PSG Place Ekitike On Transfer List

According to le_Parisien_PSG, this summer, PSG have put Hugo Ekitike on their transfer list as their open to parting ways with the striker.

The French team is hoping to sell the player for a fee of €20 million.

(Source: @le_Parisien_PSG)

Serie A Giants Keen On Noah Okafor

According to Fabrizio Romano, Noah Okafor’s contract terms are being discussed by AC Milan, Juventus, and Lazio.

Pioli started to advocate for Okafor as a possible option after Okafor’s match against AC Milan. Lazio wants to sign a new striker. Also informed are Juventus.

(Source: Fabrizio Romano)

