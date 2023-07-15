SPORT

Transfer News: Chelsea Set To Let Lukaku Leave, PSG Place Ekitike On Transfer List

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 40 mins ago
0 348 1 minute read

Chelsea Set To Let Lukaku Leave

According to Evening Standard, by Monday, Romelu Lukaku may be back playing for Inter Milan.

According to Italian reports, the Nerazzurri will be able to sign Lukaku with the money gained by the sale of Andre Onana to Manchester United.

A potential breakthrough of around £30 million has resulted from discussions in Chelsea.

(Source: Evening Standard)

PSG Place Ekitike On Transfer List

According to le_Parisien_PSG, this summer, PSG have put Hugo Ekitike on their transfer list as their open to parting ways with the striker.

The French team is hoping to sell the player for a fee of €20 million.

(Source: @le_Parisien_PSG)

Serie A Giants Keen On Noah Okafor

According to Fabrizio Romano, Noah Okafor’s contract terms are being discussed by AC Milan, Juventus, and Lazio.

Pioli started to advocate for Okafor as a possible option after Okafor’s match against AC Milan. Lazio wants to sign a new striker. Also informed are Juventus.

(Source: Fabrizio Romano)

ThousandWords (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 40 mins ago
0 348 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Guinness World Record reacts after Cristiano Ronaldo becomes the world highest paid athlete.

5 mins ago

Transfer News: Vlahovic Not On Chelsea’s List, West Ham Considers Maguire

17 mins ago

Transfer News: Man United In Talks To Sign Zion Suzuki, Inter Milan Annoyed At Lukaku

29 mins ago

Al Nassr FC secured a remarkable 5-1 victory in their second preseason friendly match

51 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button