According to findings from London, Silva, who turns 39 in September, is willing to play until the age of 40. The Brazilian center back has been fantastic and has shown leadership since he arrived at the club in 2020 from French giant Paris Saint-Germain.

Chelsea are set to hand him a year extension, as Chelsea boss Graham Potter who replaced Thomas Tuchel in September is said to be enthralled with the Brazilian performance and want him to extend his stay at the bridge for at least one year.

The Brazilian has made 122 appearances for Chelsea, scoring five goals in total in three seasons, and has helped Chelsea to win the Champions League, FIFA Club World Cup and UEFA Super Cup in three seasons for the blues.

According to the Times, potter views Silva as the perfect leader as the club owner Todd Boehly attempt to build a team full of potentials and prospect.

