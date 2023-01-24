SPORT

Transfer News: Chelsea set to extend contract of a 38 yr old Centre back

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 8 hours ago
0 337 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

According to findings from London, Silva, who turns 39 in September, is willing to play until the age of 40. The Brazilian center back has been fantastic and has shown leadership since he arrived at the club in 2020 from French giant Paris Saint-Germain.

Chelsea are set to hand him a year extension, as Chelsea boss Graham Potter who replaced Thomas Tuchel in September is said to be enthralled with the Brazilian performance and want him to extend his stay at the bridge for at least one year.

The Brazilian has made 122 appearances for Chelsea, scoring five goals in total in three seasons, and has helped Chelsea to win the Champions League, FIFA Club World Cup and UEFA Super Cup in three seasons for the blues.

According to the Times, potter views Silva as the perfect leader as the club owner Todd Boehly attempt to build a team full of potentials and prospect.

Godstime224 (
)

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 8 hours ago
0 337 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Moses Usor Scores For LASK In Friendly Against CSKA Sofia

6 mins ago

Lionel Messi’s Jaw-Dropping Career Goal Stats In Full

17 mins ago

Transfer News: Man United Eye Chelsea Hijack, Chelsea Keen Fernandez, Arsenal Fresnade Blow

25 mins ago

Erik Ten Hag Tells Manchester United Players Trophy Drought Has Gone On For Too Long

44 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button