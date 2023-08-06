Transfer News: Chelsea set to activate Adams’ £20m release clause, Man City keen on signing Mitoma

Chelsea set to activate Adams’ £20m release clause

As per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea has approached Leeds United to discuss the possibility of activating Tyler Adams’ £20m relegation release clause.

Following Leeds’ demotion to the Championship last season, several players have departed, and Adams is now considering a move away. However, no suitor has triggered his release clause yet.

The situation may change, as Romano reports that Chelsea is exploring the option and has initiated talks with Leeds to understand the conditions involved. Romano also revealed that the Blues’ pursuit of the American is distinct from their negotiations with Brighton to sign Moises Caicedo.

Man City keen on signing Mitoma

Brighton winger Kaoru Mitoma has been targeted by Manchester City as a potential Riyad Mahrez replacement.Mahrez, who spent five years with the Premier League champions, signed a £30 million contract with Al-Ahli earlier this month.

The Daily Star claims that Pep Guardiola has taken notice of Brighton’s Japanese international. The 26-year-old Brighton star made an impression in the Premier League last year, scoring seven goals in 24 games.

Chermiti to undergo Everton medical

Yousseff Chermiti will undergo his Everton medical at their Finch Farm training ground on Monday. The 19-year-old striker has agreed personal terms with the Toffees ahead of a move from Portuguese side Sporting. The fee for Chermiti could rise to £15m.

West Ham remain in Alvarez talks with Ajax

West Ham and Ajax remain in talks over midfielder Edson Alvarez. The Hammers’ opening offer was worth around £30m and there is a willingness from all parties to find a compromise, with a fee of around £35m likely to get the deal done.

An agreement over personal terms on a five-year contract is not expected to be an issue and West Ham are encouraged by the player’s desire to make the move.

chelseaupdatez (

)