Transfer news: Chelsea set Mount price tag amid Liverpool interest; Zubimendi rejects Arsenal move

Chelsea set Mount price tag amid Liverpool interest

With Mount struggling and a need for Chelsea to recoup some of the transfer fee paid, an exit could be on the cards and there is interest in his services. Mason Mount is considering making a transfer move this summer. That’s according to MediaFoot, which reports that Premier league side Liverpool are eyeing a move for the England starlet.

The Athletic reports that Chelsea have set a price tag of €92.7million (£87.6m; $94.5m) package for the player which comprises a €87m transfer fee plus €5.7m gross salary.

Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi has rejected a move to Arsenal. The Gunners informed La Real of plans to enact his release clause, worth £52m. However, Cadena SER claim Zubimendi told Arsenal he will not leave this month amid reports of a summer move to Barcelona.

Ziyech in talks to join Roma (The Sun)

Hakim Ziyech has opened talks with Roma about a potential move to the Serie A side.

The Sun reports Jose Mourinho wants to bring the Morocco star to the Italian capital, especially with Nicolo Zaniolo asking to depart. However, a switch to Barcelona has also been touted as a possibility for Ziyech.

Chelsea revive interest in Inter full-back Denzel Dumfries

Todd Boehly and Co. are not done with their January business just yet, according to 90min, with a midfielder and a right-back still left on their shopping list. Denzel Dumfries has recently been linked with a transfer to Stamford Bridge.

Per the above report, the Inter Milan right wing-back is Graham Potter’s primary target, and talks over a possible winter swoop are underway.

The report adds that the former Serie A champions are ready to entertain Chelsea’s interest in Dumfries and while an official offer hasn’t been lodged just yet.

Manchester United offer Van De Beek to Juve.

Manchester United have reportedly offered Donny van de Beek to Juventus as part of a swap deal for Weston McKennie. The former Ajax star has struggled for minutes at Old Trafford and reports claim the Dutchman has been mentioned during talks between Manchester United and Juventus.

