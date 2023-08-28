Transfer News: Chelsea set conditions for Curcurella loan exit, Man City submit new bid for Nunes.

Chelsea set conditions for Curcurella loan exit.

Fabrizio Romano revealed that Chelsea have set conditions for Curcurella loan exit. Manchester United are interested in signing the Left back and they will have pay a loan fee and cover his salary. Curcurella will be given green light to join Manchester United if all those conditions are met.

Man City submit new bid for Nunes.

Fabrizio Romano revealed that Man City have submitted their new bid for Nunes which is in excess of €60m. City are confident to get the deal done as the player have already agreed personal terms with them.

Roma pushing to complete signing of Lukaku.

Fabrizio Romano revealed that Roma are pushing to complete the signing of Lukaku. The Italian Club want to complete the deal within 24 hours. Talks are advancing on the player’s side as Mourinho made contact.

Tierney officially joins Real Sociedad.

Fabrizio Romano revealed that Tierney has officially joined Real Sociedad on a loan deal with no option to buy. The Scottish defender will be back to Arsenal next season to fight for his place in the team.

