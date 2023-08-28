Transfer News: Chelsea Set Conditions For Curcurella Loan; Amrabat Ready To Fight For Man Utd Move

Chelsea set conditions for Curcurella loan exit.

Fabrizio Romano revealed that Chelsea have set conditions for Curcurella loan exit. Manchester United are interested in signing the Left back and they will have pay a loan fee and cover his salary. Curcurella will be given green light to join Manchester United if all those conditions are met.

Amrabat ready to fight for Man United move

Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat is ready to ‘fight’ for his move to Manchester United right up until the transfer deadline. United brought Christian Eriksen into the midfield against Nottingham Forest on Saturday afternoon, with Mason Mount out injured. Romano claims that Amrabat will be fighting to join United before the deadline and again mentioned that he has been waiting for United to make a move since the end of June. In fact, Amrabat is ready to wait some more with the midfielder prepared to wait until the very end of the window in order to secure his dream move to United.

Romelu Lukaku turns down Borussia Dortmund’s approach in favour of AS Roma

According to Corriere dello Sport ( Football Italia), Romelu Lukaku has rejected a last-minute approach from Borussia Dortmund in favour of signing for AS Roma. The Belgian has been linked with an exit from Chelsea this summer but interest in him has been sparse. That was especially after he rejected moves to Inter and Juventus as the 30-year-old prefers signing for AS Roma.

So much so, that Corriere dello Sport has revealed that despite serious interest from Borussia Dortmund, Lukaku has snubbed the German giants for Jose Mourinho’s side. This comes in light of reports that talks are progressing well between the Giallorossi and Chelsea with Lukaku even willing to drop his near €20m per year salary to around €7.5m.

Liverpool lining up Joao Felix as a potential replacement for Mohamed Salah

According to Football Transfers, Liverpool will attempt to sign Joao Felix if Mohamed Salah decides to leave for the Saudi Pro League this summer. The 31-year-old has been subject to interest from Saudi Arabia as Al-Ittihad have reportedly tabled a £100m bid to sign the Egyptian. However, while the Reds had rejected any chance of losing Salah, the situation has now changed as he wants to leave.

In light of that, Liverpool have created a contingency plan to replace Salah with Joao Felix at the top of their shortlist. The 23-year-old’s future lies away from Atletico Madrid after a falling out with manager Diego Simeone but interest in the forward has been sparse. However, he has been linked with moves to Barcelona and Al-Hilal although Felix is yet to make a decision on his future.

