Transfer News: Chelsea set Aubameyang price tag, Man Utd defender, Telles close to joining Al Nassr

Chelsea set Aubameyang price tag

Sport Journalist, Nizaar Kinsella revealed that Chelsea have set Aubameyang price tag to be €5m. The 34 year old striker has already agreed to join Ligue 1 side, Olympique Marseille but Chelsea want a transfer fee for the deal(€5m) and not a free move.

Man Utd defender, Telles close to joining Al Nassr.

Manchester United defender Telles is close to joining Saudi Arabian club, Al Nassr and re uniting with his former team mate, Cristiano Ronaldo. The player has already agreed personal terms with Al Nassr as documents are now being checked.

Saudi side, Al Ettifaq pushing to sign Henderson.

Saudi Arabian side, Al Ettifaq are still pushing to sign Jordan Henderson from Liverpool this summer. Both clubs are negotiating for fee as Liverpool don’t want to let him go for free.

RB Leipzig completes official signing.

German Club, RB Leipzig have completed the official signing of El Chadaille Bitshiabu on a €15m fee up to €20m final package. PSG will have a 25% sell on clause included in the deal.

Sportsmannie (

)