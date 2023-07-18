SPORT

Transfer News: Chelsea set Aubameyang price tag, Man Utd defender, Telles close to joining Al Nassr

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 360 1 minute read

Chelsea set Aubameyang price tag

Sport Journalist, Nizaar Kinsella revealed that Chelsea have set Aubameyang price tag to be €5m. The 34 year old striker has already agreed to join Ligue 1 side, Olympique Marseille but Chelsea want a transfer fee for the deal(€5m) and not a free move.

Man Utd defender, Telles close to joining Al Nassr.

Manchester United defender Telles is close to joining Saudi Arabian club, Al Nassr and re uniting with his former team mate, Cristiano Ronaldo. The player has already agreed personal terms with Al Nassr as documents are now being checked.

Saudi side, Al Ettifaq pushing to sign Henderson.

Saudi Arabian side, Al Ettifaq are still pushing to sign Jordan Henderson from Liverpool this summer. Both clubs are negotiating for fee as Liverpool don’t want to let him go for free.

RB Leipzig completes official signing.

German Club, RB Leipzig have completed the official signing of El Chadaille Bitshiabu on a €15m fee up to €20m final package. PSG will have a 25% sell on clause included in the deal.

Sportsmannie (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 360 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Transfer News: Man United end interest in Ramos; Man United agree deal to sell Alex Telles

6 mins ago

MUN vs ARS: Match Preview, Date, And Kickoff Time For The Club-Friendly Matchup

18 mins ago

Video: The Game-Changing Deals: A Closer Look At Football’s Transfers

19 mins ago

Transfer News: Chelsea want €6m for Aubameyang, Chelsea ready to submit £70m bid for Caicedo

37 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button