Transfer News: Chelsea Seriously Interested In Signing Mbappé, Gallagher Open To Leaving Chelsea.

Here are some of the latest transfer news making the rounds in Europe at the moment…

Chelsea Seriously Interested In Signing Mbappé.

Chelsea are seriously interested in Kylian Mbappé according to journalist, Fabrice Hawkins.The Blues are studying the feasibility of the transfer. There is no offer at the moment, and at least one other English club is interested.

Gallagher Open To Leaving Chelsea.

Conor Gallagher is said to be open to leaving Chelsea, and the club is prepared to listen to offers for him. With Caicedo being a top target for Chelsea this summer, Gallagher is seen as the player who could make way for Caicedo in midfield if he joins the Blues.

Chelsea Still Interested In Cherki.

Chelsea are still interested in Rayan Cherki, but for now, they want to complete the Moisés Caicedo deal first before making any moves and that is why the links have gone cold in recent days. Officials at Chelsea believe Cherki has all of the ingredients to develop into a world-class player one day.

