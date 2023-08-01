Transfer news: Chelsea renews interest for Alverez after £43m rejection; Man City keen for Doku

Chelsea renews interest in the Edson Alverez after £43m rejection

Chelsea Transfer : Todd Boehly turns his attention to a new midfielder on deadline day to finally grant Thomas Tuchel’s wish.

Edson Alvarez was close to joining Chelsea last summer but Ajax blocked a move due to being unable to find a suitable replacement before the transfer window closed. The Blues had a £ 43 million bid rejected by the Dutch giants – resulting in the Mexican midfielder staying in the Netherlands.

With that being said, football. London takes a look at all the latest speculation involving Alvarez penning a deal in west London this summer.

Chelsea renews interest in Alvarez

The Times has reported that Leeds United star Tyler Adams and Ajax midfielder Edson Alvarez are of interest to Chelsea. The latter was linked with a switch to Stamford Bridge last summer but was unable to force through a £ 40 million move to the club despite his best efforts.

Player stance

Following his failed move to Stamford Bridge, in which he attempted to force through by following Antony’s example by refusing to report for first-team training in the summer, the Mexican midfielder has now opened up on what happened during deadline day.

Alvarez told ESPN in Holland: “I am very disappointed about it [failed move to Chelsea]. But I am convinced that one day a big club will come.

“We never expected Chelsea to put in another bid at the end of August. It was a difficult situation. Ajax couldn’t do anything.”

Borussia Dortmund’s move stalls

West Ham United remains interested in signing Alvarez after Borussia Dortmund’s move for the Ajax defensive midfielder stalled, according to 90min.

The Mexican had expressed his interest in moving to Germany. Alvarez said: “This is what could make it the right time to take the next step in my career but everything has to be perfect. I have to improve, but so does Ajax.”

Contact details

In July 2019, Ajax signed Alvarez from Club America on a five-year deal. Two years later, he penned a one-year extension with the Dutch giants keeping him at the club until 2025.

According to SalarySport, the Mexico international is currently earning £ 19,000 per week. According to widespread reports, it’s believed that Chelsea is willing to quadruple his wage packet should he pen a deal at Stamford Bridge.

United advantage

While Alvarez may want a move to Chelsea, Manchester United could still hold an advantage over the Blues. Former Ajax teammate and now Red Devils defender Lisandro Martinez has admitted that he’d like to play with the Mexican one day.

Speaking to Ajax’s club website upon his move to Old Trafford this summer, as quoted by Dutch outlet Voetbal International, the Argentine said he will miss Alvarez on and off the pitch. Martinez, who penned a five-year deal at United, even said he’s hoping to reunite with his friend at another club one day.

Manchester City keen for Jérémy Doku

Fabrizio Romano is reporting that Stade Rennais forward Jérémy Doku (21) features on Manchester City’s shortlist to replace Riyad Mahrez (32), who recently joined Saudi side Al Ahli.

L’Équipe reported back in June that Rennes is willing to part ways with Doku this summer, whilst according to Mohamed Toubache-Ter, Liverpool is interested in the Belgian winger. Doku arrived at Rennes from Anderlecht in a €25m deal back in 2020 and the Breton club is looking to double their money, valuing the tricky winger at €50m.

Doku also features on the shortlist to replace Mahrez at Manchester City. The Algerian winger departed for Saudi Arabia last month, and the Champions League winners are in the market for a replacement. Belgian international Doku featured 35 times for Bruno Génésio’s side last season, scoring seven goals and registering four assists. That form has caught the eye of Manchester City, who are also weighing up a move for Crystal Palace’s Michael Olise. The France U21 international is also a target for Chelsea.

L’Equipe: PSG can buy Dembélé from Barça for 50m

Radical turn in the transfer of Ousmane Dembélé to PSG. The exit clause stipulated in the French player’s contract of €50 million ‘expired’ yesterday, but in France they believe this possibility is still open.

L’Equipe claim that PSG sent a letter to Barça yesterday expressing their intention to pay the €50m release clause. This is half the price of the new clause that kicks in today.

A negotiation period of 5 days has been triggered between the two clubs, and if PSG and Barça do not reach an agreement, the French side holds the right to pay the stipulated €50m, having initiated the request before the old cause expired.

Ousmane Dembélé has already agreed personal terms with PSG: 5 seasons earning €20m/year. The ball is in Barça’s court and they have 5 days to respond.

Enzo Fernandez request approved by Mauricio Pochettino as Chelsea plot £125m transfer swoop

Mauricio Pochettino is looking to revamp Chelsea’s midfield this summer with Moises Caicedo, Edson Alvarez, Tyler Adams and Romeo La all linked with a move to Stamford Bridge.

Enzo Fernandez’s request to play in a more advanced role for Chelsea is set to be approved by Mauricio Pochettino – who is looking to sign a new defensive midfielder. The Blues have already lost N’Golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, and Mason Mount, leaving Pochettino short of options in midfield with just a few weeks before the Premier League season opener against Liverpool.

It’s a request that Pochettino seems to have approved when looking at who Chelsea is hoping to sign this summer. Talks to sign Moises Caicedo have proved difficult so far, but the Brighton star would be a brilliant replacement for Kante to play as a defensive midfielder.

The Times is now reporting that Edson Alvarez and Tyler Adams – two holding midfielders – are of interest to the Blues. Pochettino is set to deploy Fernandez as one of the pivots in his 4-2-3-1 system next season and will need suitable cover next to him if he is to play to his full potential.

Alvarez was linked with a move to Stamford Bridge last summer but remained at Ajax for the 2022/23 campaign. The Mexican midfielder is valued at €20million (£17 million) – as per CIES Football Observatory – after the Blues had a £40 million offer turned down last year.

Adams is valued at just €10million (£8.5million) and is expected to leave Leeds United following their relegation from the Premier League last term. Brighton is still demanding a fee in the region of £100million to sell Caicedo this summer, and Chelsea needs to replace several midfielders. Pochettino could be set to complete a £125million transfer swoop that will unlock Enzo Fernandez’s ability.

By adding a defensive-minded midfielder into one of the No.6 roles, it would allow the Argentina international to play in more of a box-to-box role and have more influence over attacking phases of play.

