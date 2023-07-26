Transfer News: Chelsea remain interested in Ajax’s Kudus; Bayern wants to sign David De Gea

Chelsea remain interested in Ajax’s Kudus

Chelsea remain interested in Ajax attacking midfielder Mohammed Kudus, according to Sky Sports. There has been no official bid yet but initial talks have taken place. Kudus has entered the final two years of his contract Ajax and it’s understood he would be open to the move.

Bayern want to sign David De Gea

Bayern Munich are reportedly interested in former Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea, with Manuel Neuer yet to return to full fitness. According to Sport Bild, Bayern are currently looking to sign a new ‘keeper, with Neuer yet to resume full training after a setback in his recovery process following a horrific ski injury in January. Backup shot-stopper Yan Sommer is being linked with Serie A side Inter Milan as he does not want to be a bench warmer when the German international is fit again. This has led Bayern to scout the market for a top-quality goalkeeper and they have zeroed in on former United shot-stopper De Gea, who left the Red Devils in June after his contract at Old Trafford expired.

Chelsea not giving up on Vlahovic deal

Chelsea are reportedly refusing to ‘give up’ in their pursuit of Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic this summer, despite his significant price tag. Mauricio Pochettino is keen to add another forward to his ranks before the Premier League season begins and acquire the services of an alternative option in the final third. According to GiveMeSport, the Blues are ‘not giving up’ on signing Vlahovic this summer and they have set their sights on making the Serbian their ‘big name’ striker. Juventus are hopeful of letting go of the Serbian but will demand £68million for his services, a significant price to pay for a side that now has options in the final third.

Chelsea to decide over next steps regarding Caicedo pursuit

Chelsea are deciding on their next step regarding their pursuit of Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo. Sky Sports has been told they are comfortable with their approach so far – and with their valuation of the player.

Brighton rejected a £70m bid last week and are thought to want closer to £100m. Chelsea will be patient given the magnitude of a potential deal and will continue to be disciplined.

However, they do have other options if a deal cannot be struck with Brighton.

Okosibogodswill99 (

)