Transfer News: Chelsea Reach Verbal Agreement For Ziyech, Roma Opens Negotiations For Zapata

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 2 hours ago
Chelsea Reach Verbal Agreement For Ziyech

According to Fabrizio Romano, with regards to the transfer of Hakim Ziyech, Chelsea and Galatasaray have verbally agreed in principle. 

Deal subject to additional information and medical tests, as Chelsea is being cautious following the snafus with PSG and Al Nassr.

source: Fabrizio Romano

Roma Opens Negotiations For Zapata

According to Fabrizio Romano, in order to recruit Duván Zapata, AS Roma has reopened negotiations with Atalanta. He is the next target behind Paredes and Sanches in the ongoing deal.

As Roma desire Zapata, a new round of negotiations is already underway.

source: Fabrizio Romano

Nottingham Forest Makes Offer For Tavares

According to Fabrizio Romano, Nottingham Forest makes a formal offer to recruit Nuno Tavares of Arsenal on a long-term contract.

As talks are still underway on both the player and player side, Forest is looking to recruit a new fullback as they are keen on strengthening the team.

source: Fabrizio Romano

