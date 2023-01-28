Transfer News: Chelsea Reach Agreement With Lyon For Gusto, Gabriel Set To Be Offered A 4-Year Deal

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Chelsea reach agreement with Lyon, Malo Gusto medicals scheduled for today

Chelsea have agreed a £26million deal to sign Lyon full-back Malo Gusto – but he won’t arrive until the end of the season.

The Blues have already splashed out over £200million on transfers this month and earmarked the 19-year-old as their No.1 alternative to Reece James, who is currently out injured.

Initially the Blues had been reticent to settle on taking Gusto – who only has 18 months left on his Lyon deal – only in the summer.

But with the talented youngster having also been watched by the likes of Manchester United, Real Madrid and Barcelona in recent months, they have elected to meet Lyon’s asking price of £26million (€30m).

Gabriel Martinelli set to be offered a 4-year deal

Gabriel Martinelli agrees lengthy new contract in major boost to Arsenal

Arsenal winger Gabriel Martinelli has agreed terms on a new contract with the club that will run until 2027.

Martinelli’s previous deal had been due to expire in 2024, but the Gunners had the option to extend it by a further two years.

The Brazilian has now, however, agreed terms on a new contract to extend his stay for another four years. The process is in the final stages and could be all wrapped up next week.

Djed Spence set to leave Tottenham

Djed Spence is expected to leave Tottenham on loan during the final days of the January transfer window, according to the PA.

Spence has struggled for minutes since his summer switch from Middlesbrough and is yet to make his full debut for the club.

Spurs boss Antonio Conte has regularly picked Emerson Royal and Matt Doherty over the 22-year-old, who looks likely to miss out on the matchday squad again for Saturday’s FA Cup fourth-round tie at Preston.

A number of Premier League clubs are interested in securing the services of Spence on loan but Tottenham are reluctant to allow an option-to-buy clause to be included in any deal.

PSG set to make third bid for Lyon starlet Rayan Cherki

According to report by FootMercato’s Santi Aouna, Paris Saint-Germain are preparing a third bid for Lyon youngster Rayan Cherki.

PSG are firm in their desire to sign Cherki in January but they are aware that trying to reach an agreement with the player before they reach an agreement with the club could completely shut the doors for a transfer. As such, Les Parisiens are exploring other options too.

Barcelona tempted to go after João Cancelo in the summer

According to a report from SPORT, Barcelona want to sign a proper right-back for next season and are reportedly interested in signing Manchester City full-back João Cancelo.

The Catalans have been linked with Benjamin Pavard and Thomas Meunier, who are cheaper alternatives, but the club has a very good relationship with Jorge Mendes, Cancelo’s agent, which further boosts their chances of signing the Portuguese international.

Khalid311 (

)