Transfer News: Chelsea Reach Agreement With Lyon For Gusto, Gabriel Set To Be Offered a 4.5year Deal

Chelsea reach agreement with Lyon, Malo Gusto medicals scheduled for today

Chelsea have reached an agreement with Lyon over the signing of French right-back Malo Gusto, with medicals scheduled to take place today to seal the transfer.

The 19-year-old will complete the rest of the season with Lyon and join the Blues ahead of the 2023-24 season. Lyon will receive €30 million plus add-ons.

Gabriel Martinelli set to be offered a 4.5-year deal

According to transfer expert David Ornstein, Arsenal are set to offer a new four-and-a-half contract to Gabriel Martinelli that will run till June 2027.

The Brazilian winger’s current contract expires in 2024 with an option to further extend it by two years. However, the new contract will sort the Arsenal #11’s long-term future.

Roma furious with Zaniolo

Roma are considering disciplinary measures against Nicolo Zaniolo after he rejected a move to Bournemouth, according to Sky Italy.

Zaniolo’s representatives met with the Cherries yesterday to discuss a move, but he has now snubbed it. The winger is said to be holding out for a move to Tottenham or AC Milan.

Dortmund lead Fresneda race

Borussia Dortmund have reportedly emerged as the frontrunners for highly-rated Ivan Fresneda.

The wonderkid has starred for Real Valladolid, attracting the interest of Arsenal. But according to GiveMeSport, it is Dortmund who are ‘really pushing’ to get a deal for the Spaniard done.

And with the Gunners having already signed two players this window, it is the Bundesliga side who are winning the race.

