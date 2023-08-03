Transfer News: Chelsea Reach Agreement With Brighton For Top Target, Olise To Cost Chelsea £35m

Olise To Cost Chelsea £35m

According to Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea and Manchester City both have Michael Olise in their list. His release clause is around £35m.

Chelsea Reach Agreement With Brighton For Top Target

According to the Athletic, Brighton & Hove Albion have agreed a deal with Chelsea for goalkeeper Robert Sanchez. Spain international expected to undergo medical imminently. Chelsea have been targeting 25 year old as competition for Kepa following Mendy departure.

Al Ahli interested in Kessié

According to Fabrizio Romano, Saudi side Al Ahli remain interested in Franck Kessié but still waiting for formal proposal to be submitted.

Barcelona are prepared to sell Kessié as Xavi has been clear with him and now up to the player. Juventus and two other premier league clubs have been showing interest for weeks.

Galatasaray considering Ndombele

According to Fabrizio Romano, Galatasaray are now considering Tanguy Ndombele as an option for the midfield. Discussions took place to be informed on conditions of the deal.

