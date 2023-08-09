Transfer News: Chelsea reach agreement for the signing of Washington, Pep wants West Ham’s Paqueta

Chelsea reach agreement for the signing of Washington

Chelsea have reached a verbal agreement for the transfer of Deivid Washington from Santos for a fee of €15m plus €5m add-ons, according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

Pep wants West Ham’s Paqueta

Manchester City want to sign West Ham midfielder Lucas Paqueta, according to talkSPORT. The Hammers, however, have no desire to enter talks to sell their Brazilian having just lost Declan Rice to Arsenal.

Guardiola’s side have made an opening £70m bid for Paqueta, which West Ham are set to reject, report Portuguese outletGe Globo.

West Ham growing confident on JWP deal

West Ham are growing increasingly confident they can sign Southampton captain James Ward-Prowse in this transfer window, according to Sky Sports.

West Ham had walked away from a deal last month after having a bid worth £30m rejected. However, they feel they’ve made a breakthrough and are thought to be close to meeting Southampton’s valuation.

West Ham are encouraged by the player’s desire to join and personal terms are not expected to be a problem.

Chelsea contemplating signing Dusan Vlahovic after Nkunku injury

ESPN indicates that Chelsea’s stance on Dusan Vlahovic has shifted, prompted by Christopher Nkunku’s recent surgery. The Frenchman’s knee injury, sustained during pre-season, necessitated surgery, sidelining him for a minimum of three months. This setback poses a significant challenge for Stamford Bridge, given the limited options beyond newcomer Nicolas Jackson.

As Chelsea engages in discussions with Juventus over a potential deal for Romelu Lukaku, ESPN reports that the club is exploring the prospect of securing Vlahovic.

However, disparities in valuation between the two sides complicate matters; Juventus appraises the Serbian at €80 million, while the Blues value Lukaku at €45 million, rendering a swap deal intricate.

O’Neil top choice for Wolves

Gary O’Neil is Wolves’ number one choice to replace Julen Lopetegui, according to Sky Sports. The club interviewed a number of candidates last week and he was immediate top choice. An appointment could come soon.

