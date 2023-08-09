Transfer News: Chelsea Reach Agreement For Deivid Deal, Arsenal Reach Agreement For Raya Deal
Chelsea’s Brazilian Gem: Deivid Washington
Chelsea has secured a promising talent from Santos, Deivid Washington. The London club reached a verbal agreement for a €15 million fee plus €5 million add-ons. Deivid’s strong desire to join Chelsea sealed the deal, as personal terms have been agreed upon for a long-term contract. Chelsea’s recent investment of €15 million for Angelo Gabriel and a subsequent loan to Strasbourg showcases their commitment to building a formidable squad. The decision to loan Deivid or retain him under Pochettino’s wing remains to be seen.
Source: Fabrizio Romano
Arsenal’s Spanish Keeper: David Raya
Arsenal’s pursuit of David Raya has paid off, with a verbal agreement in place with Brentford. The Spanish goalkeeper’s strong preference for Arsenal was key in sealing the deal. With personal terms ironed out, Raya is set to don the red and white jersey. This move follows the departure of Matt Turner to Forest.
Source: Fabrizio Romano
Chelsea’s Midfield Dilemma: Cesare Casadei
Chelsea faces decisions on Cesare Casadei, with interest from Leicester and Genoa. The club is deliberating on the best solution for the Italian midfielder. Meanwhile, Andrey Santos’ chances of staying with Chelsea look promising.
Source: Fabrizio Romano
Crystal Palace’s Defensive Addition: Lewis Hall
Crystal Palace is set to bolster their defense with Lewis Hall. The deal was agreed upon last week and is poised for completion this week. This move underscores Crystal Palace’s efforts to strengthen their squad for the upcoming challenges.
Source: Fabrizio Romano
AS Roma’s Bid for Renato Sanches
AS Roma is eagerly awaiting PSG’s response to their bid for Renato Sanches. The proposed deal includes a loan move until June 2024 with an option to buy. The ball is in PSG’s court as they decide whether to make the option to buy mandatory.
Source: Fabrizio Romano
What do you think about these moves?
