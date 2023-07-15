SPORT

Transfer News: Chelsea Pressing For Cherki Transfer, Inter Abandons The Lukaku Transfer

Chelsea Pressing For Cherki Transfer

Rayan Cherki is reportedly a target for Chelsea this summer.

The Lyon and France prodigy has reportedly become the new Blues manager Mauricio Pochettino’s top priority in recent days.

According to certain reports, Cherki, who has already made more than 100 club games for Lyon at the young age of 19, has discussions with Chelsea.

(Source: Evening Standard)

Inter Abandons The Lukaku Transfer

The Mirror reports that Inter Milan has ended its pursuit of Romelu Lukaku following a phone chat between the Chelsea attacker and Inter Milan’s sporting director Beppe Marotta.

Lukaku must return to training with the Blues on Monday if he is unable to reach a deal to join Juventus.

The Belgian striker appeared to be undecided about returning to Inter, where he spent last season on loan, after Juve made the move to sign him this week.

Arsenal Announce Rice Signing

According to report from Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal has officially announced the signing of Declan Rice from West Ham. The star player is currently Arsenal’s 3rd summer signing.

