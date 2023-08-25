SPORT

Transfer News: Chelsea Player ‘Santos’ Signs For Nottingham Forest, Ter Stegen Signs New Contract

Chelsea Player ‘Santos’ Signs For Nottingham Forest

According to report from Fabrizio Romano, Andrey Santos has officially signed as a new Nottingham Forest player on a loan deal from Chelsea.

In a statement by the top star player, he said: “I know that Forest is a big club, they play good football and they have good players, which is important for me”.

Ter Stegen Signs New Contract

According to Fabrizio Romano, German keeper Marc André ter Stegen has signed a new long term contract at Barcelona today.

Reports states that an agreement was reached two weeks ago between both parties until June 2028.

PSG Set To Sell Pembele

According to Fabrizio Romano, PSG have agreed terms with Serie A side Genoa to sell French right back Timothée Pembele on a permanent deal. Reports states that the dela includes a sell-on clause

The star player is also on the transfer radar of Eintrach Frankfurt.

