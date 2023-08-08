SPORT

Transfer News: Chelsea Player Joins Strasbourg, Arsenal Reach Agreement With Raya

Chelsea Player Joins Strasbourg

According to report, Chelsea player Angelo has completed a move to French side Strasbourg. Angelo Gabriel joins Strasbourg on loan from Chelsea.

Arsenal Reach Agreement With Raya

According to Fabrizio Romano, Premier League side Arsenal have reached an agreement to sign David Raya. The deal has been agreed with Brentford after personal terms last week.

Reports from Fabrizio Romano states that documents are being prepared between the 2 clubs as a medical is set to be booked this week for the top goalkeeper.

Update On Dembele To PSG

According to Fabrizio Romano, Barcelona vice president Rafa Yuste has dropped an update on Dembele to PSG potential move. In a statement by the Barcelona vice president, he said: “We’re on the verge of resolving Dembélé deal with Paris Saint-Germain as all parties want to seal it as soon as possible”

“Dembele is not with us tonight as we hope to settle the matter soon. We are on it”.

