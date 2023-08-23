Transfer News: Chelsea On The Verge Of Signing Washington, Manchester United Close In On Todibo

Chelsea on the verge of signing Washington

It appears that after weeks of waiting, Chelsea are about to announce the signing of Deivid Washington from Santos in Brazil. The deal has been seen as good as done in the player’s home country for a while, and the player has been in England for nearly a week waiting for it to be done. Well, an update from Jorge Nicola on Wednesday brings the good news to Chelsea fans, as the journalist claims the announcement is around the corner. He explains that the young striker has ‘just signed’ his contract with the Blues after ‘completing a medical’, and the official welcome from the Premier League side ‘will follow shortly’.

SOURCE: Sky Sports

United close in on Todibo

Manchester United are reportedly closing in on the signing of Jean-Clair Todibo. L’Equipe say the Nice defender could be headed for Old Trafford as discussions have been positive. Should Todibo arrive, Harry Maguire could fall even further down the pecking order. Maguire has already snubbed a move to West Ham as he wants to fight for his place at United but they are still keen to sell.

SOURCE: L’Equipe

Joao Cancelo closing in on move to Barcelona

Joao Cancelo’s tour of the biggest teams in Europe looks set to continue. The Manchester City star’s loan at Bayern Munich was not extended by the German club but another huge team awaits. According to Fabrizio Romano, the Portugal defender is waiting for permission from City to travel to Barcelona to seal a loan switch. It’s said to be a matter of time until he joins…

SOURCE: Fabrizio Romano

Absent Amrabat

Manchester United and Liverpool target Sofyan Amrabat has been left out of Fiorentina’s squad for the Europa Conference League amid speculation about his future, according to GOAL

Fiorentina are set to face Rapid Wien in the first leg of their Europa Conference League play-off tie on Thursday evening, but they will be without Amrabat. The midfielder had been included in their initial squad for the competition, but has not made the trip to Austria after being an unused substitute on the opening weekend.

