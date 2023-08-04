Transfer News: Chelsea offer €120m for Federico Valverde; Man United expected to sign Todibo

Chelsea offer €120m for Valverde

Chelsea have made an offer to bring Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde to Stamford Bridge this summer, according to reports. There have been rumours in the Spanish newspaper all summer that the Uruguay international could be on the move to the Premier League this summer with Liverpool and Manchester United both linked. Valverde could fall down the pecking order this summer with the arrival of Jude Bellingham at Real Madrid with Aurelien Tchouameni also linked to the Premier League. And now Premier League side Chelsea ‘tempt’ Real Madrid ‘by offering’ €120m (£104m) for Valverde and will go down as the ‘most expensive sale’ in the club’s history if accepted.

SOURCE: Football365

Man United expected to sign Todibo

Manchester United are reportedly expected to sign Nice defender Jean-Clair Todibo this summer in a deal worth €30m. TEAMtalk relayed an update from Spain in the last 48 hours regarding Man United and a move for Todibo. The report claims that the player has given the green light to an Old Trafford move, although Barcelona have been given the option to bring the player back to the Nou Camp. However, it is the Red Devils who are expected to sign the defender in a deal worth €30m (£25.8m), with Todibo set to fill the void left by Harry Maguire, with an Old Trafford exit thought to be likely.

SOURCE: TEAMtalk

Tivonge Rushesha: Reading sign former Swansea City youngster on free transfer

Reading have signed former Swansea City midfielder Tivonge Rushesha. The 21-year-old former Wales youth international has agreed a one-year deal at the Royals with an option for an additional 12 months. Rushesha, who was a free agent having left the Swans earlier in the summer, had been on trial at Reading and had featured in a number of the club’s pre-season friendlies.

SOURCE: BBC

