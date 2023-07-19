Transfer News: Chelsea not keen on signing Maguire; Chelsea could sign £70m Marco Verratti

Chelsea not keen on signing Maguire

Some conflicting reports here. The Guardian write that Chelsea are not looking at Harry Maguire and also that he isn’t an option being turned to despite the injury to Wesley Fofana. Some good news, there, for plenty of worried fans that weren’t too keen on the deal.

Chelsea could sign £70m Marco Verratti

Chelsea could sign PSG midfielder Marco Verratti this summer, Sky Sports report. The Italian midfielder played under Pochettino and could now be set to leave the French sides before the end of the window with a valuation of around £70million.

Henderson AXED from Liverpool squad

Jordan Henderson has been left out of Liverpool’s squad for Wednesday’s pre-season friendly against the German side Karlsruher amid ongoing discussions over a move to Saudi Arabia.

Arsenal edge ahead in La race

Arsenal could trump Liverpool in the race to sign Romeo La this summer, according to Belgian outlet DH. Both clubs are keen on the Southampton midfielder, who is almost certain to leave the Saints after their relegation.

