Transfer News: Chelsea Not Interested In Dybala, Arsenal To Announce 2 New Signings This Week.

Chelsea Do Not Want Dybala This Summer.

According journalist, Merlo, Paulo Dybala will not go to Chelsea despite the rumours. The club is not interested in signing him. Chelsea have other targets at hand and a move for 28 year old Dybala is not in their interest at the moment.

Source: CLMerlo

Arsenal To Announce 2 New Signings This Week.

Arsenal will announce the double signing of Declan Rice and Jürrien Timber next week as their summer spending surpasses £200m. Rice has already undergone his media duties and completed his medical. He will join for a fee of £105m, while Timber arrives for around £40m.

(Source: ChrisWheatley)

Aaronson Join Union Berlin.

Brenden Aaronson has left Leeds and joined Union Berlin on loan until the end of the season.

(Source: FCUnion)

