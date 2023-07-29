Transfer News: Chelsea not giving up on Caicedo, Osimhen close to new Napoli deal

Chelsea not giving up on Caicedo

Chelsea are not giving up on signing Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo after having their latest bid worth £80m rejected, according to Fabrizio Romano. Talks are continuing behind the scenes on Chelsea’s next move.

Given the magnitude of the deal, Chelsea are assessing other options. However, they remain convinced the player wants to make the move to Stamford Bridge.

Brighton are understood to want £100m for Caicedo.

Osimhen close to new Napoli deal

Napoli are close to agreeing a contract extension with in-demand striker Victor Osimhen, according to Sky Sports in Italy. The Nigeria international has been linked with a host of top European clubs this summer but appears set to commit his future to the reigning Serie A champions.

A further meeting is expected shortly to finalise details, most notably of a release clause. Owner Aurelio de Laurentiis was keen to have the clause placed at just over £170m but it appears the final figure will be nearer £130m.

Vargas en route to Scotland ahead of Hearts move

Hearts have agreed a fee with Herediano for Costa Rica striker Kenneth Vargas, who is now waiting on a visa to travel to Scotland, according to the Daily Record. The fee the Scottish Premiership club will have to pay to secure his signature is reported to be £250,000 plus add-ons.

Vargas, 21, has scored 12 goals in 55 league games since his professional debut in 2020.

Morecambe sign midfielder from Cardiff City on season-long loan

Morecambe have signed midfielder Eli King on a season-long loan from Championship side Cardiff City. The 20-year-old played 15 games in League Two last season with Crewe Alexandra as he spent the first half of the season on loan with the Railwaymen. He has made seven senior appearances for the Bluebirds and signed a new three-year deal this summer.

