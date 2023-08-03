Transfer News: Chelsea Needs To Strengthening All Areas Before Window Closes

Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino have to consider improving his team before the transfer window short-down. The Blues need to strengthen in all areas.

According to goal.com, Chelsea have sold 11 players so far this summer, including club captain Cesar Azpilicueta and USMNT star Christian Pulisic. Three players have transferred to the Saudi Pro League while Kai Havertz, Mason Mount and Mateo Kovacic have all joined rival Premier League clubs.

Following the departure of this players at the club, Pochettino have to replace other once at various positions in other to maintent the stranght. The Blues are desperate to trim their squad after spending £600 million in the last two transfer windows.

Big signings such as Enzo Fernandez, Wesley Fofana and Mykhailo Mudryk mean that the Blues have a large negative net spend. However, their sales from this window have slightly helped the club close the gap between those two figures.

Chelsea should try their possible best as transfer window is getting closer and closer to short-down.

