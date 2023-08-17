Transfer News: Chelsea moves to sign Olise is now off, Chelsea in talks to sign new forward, Johnson

Chelsea moves to sign Olise is now off.

Fabrizio Romano revealed that Chelsea moves to sign Crystal Palace winger, Olise is now off. The 21 year old has penned down a 4 year deal with Palace and his move to Chelsea is no longer possible having committed his future to Crystal Palace. Chelsea triggered Michael Olise release clause of 35 million pounds but the player is not open to the move.

Chelsea in talks to sign new forward, Johnson.

Nizaar Kinsella revealed that Chelsea are in talks to sign a new forward, Johnson from Nottingham Forest after deal to sign Olise collapsed. A fee of 50 million pounds has been set by Nottingham if he must leave the Club this summer. The Welshman who is contracted to Nottingham Forest until 2026 is also wanted by Tottenham Hotspur.

Al Nassr still pushing to sign Man City defender, Laporte.

Fabrizio Romano revealed that Saudi side, Al Nassr are still pushing to sign Man City defender, Laporte. Both clubs are waiting for the player’s green light for the deal to progress.

Sportsmannie (

)