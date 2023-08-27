Transfer News: Chelsea misses out on Kudus deal; Liverpool eyeing a move for Joao Felix

Chelsea miss out on Kudus deal

Mohammed Kudus has signed a five-year deal with the option of a further year at West Ham United ahead of completing his £38.2million transfer from Ajax, according to The Athletic. The 23-year-old attacking midfielder flew to London on Saturday to complete a medical with the Premier League side and his move is set to be announced by Monday. The deal will also include a 10% sell-on clause. Chelsea were interested in signing the Ghana international – but he is set to join the Hammers.

SOURCE: The Athletic

Liverpool eyeing a move for Joao Felix

Liverpool are looking to make a move for Barcelona target Joao Felix as a potential replacement for Mohamed Salah, according to Football Transfers. The Egyptian superstar has been linked with a move to Al-Ittihad in recent days and the Reds are eyeing a replacement for the former AS Roma man.

SOURCE: Football Transfers

Tuchel opens up on Pavard future

Thomas Tuchel has explained that Benjamin Pavard’s absence against Augsburg is due to the transfer talk surrounding him. Speaking to DAZN, he said: “He has some problems so he’s not with the squad — we understand Benji wants to join Inter but to complete a transfer there’s not only one way to consider. “We need to find a replacement or it won’t happen,” the ex-Chelsea boss added.

SOURCE: DAZN

