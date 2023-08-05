SPORT

Transfer News: Chelsea make £25.9m offer for Olise, Man Utd new signing, Hojund to miss start of season

Chelsea make £25.9m Olise offer

Chelsea have submitted a €30m (£25.9m) bid for Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise, according to French outlet RMC Sport. Olise – who is currently recovering from a hamstring injury – has agreed personal terms with Chelsea.

The 21-year-old’s Palace deal has three years left to run and includes a release clause worth less than €40m (£34.6m).

Manchester City are also interested in Olise as they search for a replacement for Riyad Mahrez.

Man Utd new signing, Hojund to miss start of season

Manchester United supporters will have to wait a while longer to catch a glimpse of Rasmus Hojlund in action. The striker will miss the start of the season as he continues his recovery from a small injury sustained in pre-season with Atalanta.

Hojlund is training and recovering well but is not yet ready to play. It is thought it will take a few weeks for the 20-year-old to reach match fitness.

Mina joins Fiorentina

Fiorentina have signed Colombia defender Yerry Mina on a free transfer. Mina, 28, became a free agent after his contract with Premier League side Everton was not renewed.

Fiorentina did not disclose details, but Italian media reports said Mina has signed a one-year deal with an option for a second year if certain conditions are met.

Mina has won 40 caps for the national team. Fiorentina finished eighth in Serie A last season and reached the finals of the Coppa Italia and Europa Conference League, losing in both.

Byram returns to Leeds after Norwich exit

Leeds have signed defender Sam Byram on a free transfer. The full-back arrives at Elland Road following the expiration of his contract at Norwich. The 29-year-old has signed a one-year deal with Leeds, the club where he began his career.

