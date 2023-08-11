Transfer News: Chelsea Lose Caicedo To Premier League Rivals, Osimhen Set For New Deal

Osimhen Set For New Deal

According to DiMarzio, Napoli and Victor Osimhen are closing in on an agreement over a contract extension. He will remain at the club for yet another season and sign a new deal.

Chelsea Lose Caicedo To Premier League Rivals

According to the Athletic, Liverpool have reached agreement with Brighton to sign Moises Caicedo for British record £110m. Brighton held auction using midnight deadline. Liverpool were the highest bidder, as Chelsea tabled £100m. Medical planned for Friday in Liverpool and could face Chelsea on Sunday.

Kane given approval to join Bayern

Harry Kane has been given approval by Tottenham to complete Bayern Munich move. The 30 year old is set to fly to Germany this morning and do medical before signing 4 year deal later today. Bayern plan for England captain to wear No9 shirt.

Galatasaray reach agreement with Paredes

Leandro Paredes and Galatasaray are in talks over personal terms. PSG and the Turkish club have reached an agreement over a fee for €6M, according to lequipe

Fred set to join Fenerbahçe

Fenerbahçe will sign Manchester United midfielder Fred as €15m bid has been accepted. Player to travel to Turkey for his medical soon.

